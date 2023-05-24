Your Thursday Briefing: DeSantis’s Presidential Run

DeSantis joins the presidential race

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, entered the presidential race yesterday, submitting paperwork to declare his candidacy. DeSantis will announce the beginning of his marketing campaign on Twitter, in a dialog with Elon Musk, which is about to start out at 6 p.m. Japanese (8 a.m. in Sydney; 6 a.m. in Hong Kong).

For some insights on the Republican main race, we spoke with Journey Gabriel, who covers politics for The Occasions.

What’s at stake within the Republican contest?

Journey: The Republican main is actually a referendum on Donald Trump. And DeSantis has lengthy been seen because the candidate for Republicans who need Trumpism with out the chaos.

However though DeSantis is Trump’s closest rival — actually, the one critical one for now — he has fallen about 30 factors behind Trump in polls of Republicans because the begin of the yr.