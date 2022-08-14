Your Spelling Bee Questions, Answered

Sam Ezersky has been the editor of the digital Spelling Bee since its launch in 2018. In at the moment’s e-newsletter, he solutions questions, together with from readers.

May you describe your Bee creation course of? — Mary Stella, Florida Keys, Fla.

I all the time begin with the pangram (a phrase that comprises all of the letters within the puzzle) as a result of that’s the linchpin.

There are numerous esoteric phrases I wouldn’t wish to base a puzzle round — like “ultravacua,” “clyping,” “choragi” — which is why the Spelling Bee wants a human contact. I wish to supply enjoyable pangrams, some selection all through the week, some puzzles which can be simpler than others. I like to save lots of the toughest or longest puzzles for the weekend, however that doesn’t imply each Saturday or Sunday goes to be loopy arduous. I like preserving you all in your toes.