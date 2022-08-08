Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

A cease-fire in Gaza

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza agreed to a cease-fire late final night time, which appeared to carry as of this morning. The transfer is anticipated to finish a three-day battle that has killed dozens of Palestinians, destroyed buildings and resulted within the deaths of two key leaders of Islamic Jihad, Gaza’s second-largest militia.

The combating started on Friday afternoon when Israel launched airstrikes to foil what it mentioned was an imminent assault from Gaza. The combating revealed simmering tensions between Islamic Jihad, the Palestinian militia that was badly broken by the combating, and Hamas, the militia that runs Gaza and which opted to stay on the sidelines of the battle.

Israel declined to disclose additional particulars concerning the cease-fire settlement. Nonetheless, Islamic Jihad mentioned that it had acquired assurances from middleman Egyptian officers that Egypt would foyer for the discharge of two of the group’s main members, Bassem Saadi and Khalil Awawdeh, who’re detained in Israeli jails.