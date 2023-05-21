Your Monday Briefing: The G7 Wraps

G7 wraps with help for Ukraine

The G7 summit concluded yesterday in Japan with leaders of the world’s main economies welcoming President Volodymyr Zelensky as an honored visitor and reaffirming their help of Ukraine. However Russia claimed victory in Bakhmut, though Ukraine says that it nonetheless holds a number of blocks of the ruined metropolis.

Though Moscow is trumpeting a “Mission Achieved” second, Ukraine nonetheless sees a gap to grab the initiative from the town’s outskirts if Russian forces are now not urgent ahead inside the town’s heart.

Russia’s seize of Bakhmut can be a robust symbolic success. However controlling it might not essentially assist Russia towards its bigger said aim of conquering the jap Donbas area. In actual fact, some analysts say that Russia’s skill to carry off a broader counteroffensive could possibly be compromised if it continued to ship reinforcements to defend Bakhmut.

Comparability: Zelensky acknowledged there was little left of Bakhmut. He stated he noticed echoes of Ukraine’s ache in photos of the 1945 devastation in Hiroshima, the place the summit was held.