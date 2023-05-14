Your Monday Briefing: Thailand Votes for Change

Thai voters assist change

Thai voters overwhelmingly sought to finish almost a decade of army rule, casting ballots in favor of two opposition events which have pledged to curtail the ability of two highly effective conservative establishments: the army and the monarchy.

With 97 p.c of the votes counted as of early this morning, the progressive Transfer Ahead Social gathering was neck and neck with the populist Pheu Thai Social gathering. Transfer Ahead had received 151 seats to Pheu Thai’s 141 within the 500-seat Home of Representatives.

“We are able to body this election as a referendum on conventional energy facilities in Thai politics,” Napon Jatusripitak, a visiting fellow on the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, stated. “Folks need change, and never only a change of presidency. They need structural reform.”

What can also be clear is that the outcomes are a humbling blow for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who took energy in a coup in 2014.