Your Monday Briefing: NATO Prepares to Meet

A preview of the NATO summit

Leaders of NATO nations are getting ready for 2 days of conferences beginning tomorrow in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital.

Ukraine might be a serious subject. The conflict there has raged for greater than 500 days, and the counteroffensive is shifting slowly. Ukraine desires to affix NATO, however President Biden mentioned yesterday that it was “untimely” to start the method to confess the nation in the midst of a conflict.

I spoke to Steven Erlanger, our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe, about what we are able to count on from the assembly.

Amelia: What are the NATO allies hoping to realize with this summit?

Steven: The primary activity of this NATO summit is to point out the alliance’s unity and solidarity in help of Ukraine.