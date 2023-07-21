Your Friday Briefing: The First Wins in the Women’s World Cup

Australia and New Zealand win their first World Cup matches

The primary matches of the Girls’s World Cup showcased the expansion and promise of ladies’s soccer — but in addition a few of the sport’s persistent challenges.

The co-host nations every started the event with 1-0 wins. New Zealand beat Norway in entrance of the most important crowd ever to see a girls’s soccer recreation within the nation. “We put a lot strain on ourselves as a result of it wasn’t nearly successful a recreation, it was about inspiring our complete nation,” Ali Riley, the New Zealand group captain, stated.

Australia then beat Eire regardless of the absence of its greatest star, Sam Kerr, who was injured the evening earlier than the match. She’s going to miss not less than two video games, the group introduced. The event has been marred by knee accidents which have sidelined nearly a dozen high gamers.

New Zealand capturing: Hours earlier than the World Cup began, a gunman killed two individuals at a building web site about three miles from the stadium in Auckland. The gunman was additionally killed, the police stated.