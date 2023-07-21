Your Friday Briefing: The First Wins in the Women’s World Cup
Australia and New Zealand win their first World Cup matches
The primary matches of the Girls’s World Cup showcased the expansion and promise of ladies’s soccer — but in addition a few of the sport’s persistent challenges.
The co-host nations every started the event with 1-0 wins. New Zealand beat Norway in entrance of the most important crowd ever to see a girls’s soccer recreation within the nation. “We put a lot strain on ourselves as a result of it wasn’t nearly successful a recreation, it was about inspiring our complete nation,” Ali Riley, the New Zealand group captain, stated.
Australia then beat Eire regardless of the absence of its greatest star, Sam Kerr, who was injured the evening earlier than the match. She’s going to miss not less than two video games, the group introduced. The event has been marred by knee accidents which have sidelined nearly a dozen high gamers.
New Zealand capturing: Hours earlier than the World Cup began, a gunman killed two individuals at a building web site about three miles from the stadium in Auckland. The gunman was additionally killed, the police stated.
Sweden stated no embassy employees have been harmed. Later within the day, two protesters outdoors Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm kicked round copies of the Quran and stomped on a duplicate of Iraq’s flag. In response, Iraq severed diplomatic relations.
Particulars: Yesterday’s protest was staged on the urging of Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shiite cleric, who stated that Sweden was “hostile” to Islam.
Free speech? Sweden has struggled with whether or not to permit protests involving the burning of the Quran, which have heightened diplomatic tensions in the course of the nation’s bid to affix NATO.
Assault video highlights India’s ethnic conflicts
A violent video went viral in India on Wednesday, bringing renewed consideration to bloody ethnic clashes within the northeastern state of Manipur, the place two communities have basically been at struggle over entry to authorities advantages.
Within the video, two girls have been assaulted and paraded bare down a avenue by a mob. It took greater than two months for phrase of the stunning sexual assault to unfold, partly as a result of the web within the area had been shut down — an more and more frequent tactic used to limit the circulate of data in India.
The assault shocked the nation, additional infected tensions and introduced renewed consideration to a battle that has left greater than 130 individuals lifeless and over 35,000 displaced. It additionally led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi making his first public comments about what he known as a “shameful incident.”
Particulars: The mob raped one lady and killed her brother as he tried to guard her, in accordance with a police grievance. Many within the mob have been Meitei individuals, who kind a slender majority in Manipur. The victims have been from a group of individuals referred to as Kukis.
The Battle in Ukraine
Golden retrievers and their human followers come to the Scottish Highlands each 5 years to have fun the breed’s founding. This yr’s gathering was the most important but: 488 canine confirmed up.
One man, whose final golden had simply died, made the journey anyway. “I’m an addict,” he stated, “and that is the place I come to get me repair.”
Lives lived: Dermot Doran, an Irish priest, was a linchpin of the 1968 Biafran airlift in Nigeria, one in all historical past’s largest civilian humanitarian efforts. He died at 88.
Barbenheimer is right here: Brace your self
The second is lastly upon us, moviegoers: In a single nook, we’ve got “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s three-hour biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, “father of the atomic bomb.” Within the different, we’ve got “Barbie,” Greta Gerwig’s Day-Glo feminist-magical realist tackle Mattel IP.
Our critic, Manohla Dargis, reviewed them each. She discovered Christopher Nolan’s complicated, vivid portrait of Oppenheimer to be a superb achievement in formal and conceptual phrases. And Gerwig figures out “Barbie,” Manohla writes, by “vibing on pleasure, tapping into nostalgia, and, for essentially the most half, dodging the thorny contradictions and the criticisms that cling to the doll.”
Hype apart, the actual check is the field workplace: Each movies open within the U.S. at the moment. The toy-based comedy is anticipated to attract $100 million this weekend, and the biopic about half that. How do you select between these two chisel-cheeked midcentury marvels? Take our quiz.
