Your different options when you pre-ordered the console from Micromania

The PlayStation 5 was released on November 19, 2020 and is already sold out. It is now no longer possible to buy as Sony has claimed that there is no longer any console in the world. The situation is such that Micromania had to react and contact the customers who pre-ordered the console to let them know the different options that were available to them.

A blow to micromania

The PlayStation, which has been eagerly awaited since its announcement, has obviously got the news very busy since its official release. And there are plenty of articles out there that address the extraordinary lack of consoles. Even before its release, Sony drowned in pre-orders and had to apologize as not everyone was able to get a console as quickly as hoped. Of course, Sony’s predictions came true and the PS5s melted like snow in the sun.

The situation prompted the Micromania brand, where many customers had pre-ordered the PlayStation 5, to write to customers who had paid a deposit to give them a choice of several options:

You are waiting for your PS5 console and we understand your impatience.

While we are waiting for the next deliveries, which we will confirm as soon as possible, we offer 3 alternatives that will be valid as soon as our stores reopen on Saturday 28th November:

You keep your reservation by paying a deposit of 50 euros which guarantees you a PS5. We will inform you of their availability as soon as possible, as we strive to satisfy you as soon as possible. will be converted into a credit of 50 euros, which you can use for 1 year for all other products available in our branches. You would like to reimburse this deposit of 50 euros in the shop directly to your credit card or using our classic reimbursement procedure.

We apologize for the inconvenience. We strive to provide you with as much information as possible about the future availability of the PS5.

Customers can choose to wait patiently for their console, convert their deposit into a voucher, or request a refund and try their luck elsewhere. In any case, it is a major blow to Micromania, which, more than its competitors, has suffered second imprisonment for having to close its doors and therefore not being able to ensure the sale of new generation consoles. If you want a PS5 before Christmas, PlayStation has only offered some advice.