“your a winner in my heart Deji”

British YouTube star Deji, previously often called ComedyShortsGamer, almost went the gap in opposition to none aside from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Seeing the 25-year-old survive six out of the eight rounds in opposition to the previous world champion prompted followers to share their celebratory reactions on social media.

Deji, who misplaced his first three influencer boxing bouts, managed to safe his first win earlier this yr in opposition to fellow content material creator FouseyTube. Many eyebrows had been raised on the announcement of the YouTuber’s exhibition combat in opposition to Mayweather. Nevertheless, seeing the YouTuber holding his personal yesterday was thought-about a “dub” for the latter.

Followers flooded Twitter with feedback, with one consumer saying:

“your a winner in my coronary heart Deji”

“Happy with you bro” – KSI congratulates Deji on surviving six rounds in opposition to Mayweather Jr.

Though the connection between the 2 Olatunji brothers, JJ “KSI” and Deji, has been strenuous prior to now, there was nothing however respect for one another yesterday.

KSI was additionally seen in his brother’s altering room previous to the combat. Complimenting his youthful brother, the Sidemen member stated:

KSI was not the one influencer in expressing their phrases. Jake Paul, a long-time rival of JJ, took to his Twitter account to cite a tweet by the YouTuber. He posted:

Regardless of the match ending with an unofficial victory for Floyd, followers across the globe shared their celebratory reactions to the YouTuber. Listed here are a few of the notable ones:

Deji actually did push ups mid rounds with Floyd like KSI Deji really did push ups mid rounds with Floyd like KSI 😭 https://t.co/uOGAOUWAJl

Clearly Floyd was gonna win however all of us should respect @Deji for even getting into the ring with him… Clearly Floyd was gonna win however all of us should respect @Deji for even getting into the ring with him…

🏼 Deji mayweather undoubtedly wasn’t essentially the most entertaining present however ayyy respects Deji mayweather undoubtedly wasn’t essentially the most entertaining present however ayyy respects 💪🏼

Tbh I admire Floyd for probably not hurting Deji.. Happy with deji for getting on the market. Floyd nonetheless received these instincts sheez. However hey Deji can say he gave Floyd a shiner . Greater than plenty of fighters can say Tbh I admire Floyd for probably not hurting Deji.. Happy with deji for getting on the market. Floyd nonetheless received these instincts sheez. However hey Deji can say he gave Floyd a shiner 😅. Greater than plenty of fighters can say 😤

Large respect to Deji for stepping within the ring, an enormous step in the proper course for the YouTube group! Huge respect to Deji for stepping in the ring, a huge step in the right direction for the YouTube community! https://t.co/cJBjwZJoVz

Sidemen members who attended the match additionally got here ahead to share their affection:

“I would not thoughts combating Justin Bieber” – YouTuber calls out in style musician Justin Bieber post-fight

If combating Floyd Mayweather Jr. raised eyebrows, the following attainable opponent for the youthful of the 2 Olatunji brothers is much more shocking. When requested if he wish to problem anybody particularly, the 25-year-old YouTuber acknowledged:

“I’ would not thoughts combating Justin Bieber, Liam Payne, anybody who desires it actually, I am on all of the smoke!”

What did Floyd say in regards to the match?

Being a multi-time world champion meant that Floyd was in a position to defeat his opponent with out an excessive amount of fuss. Nevertheless, in one of many rounds, the latter caught him off guard, inflicting a reduce close to his eyes.

In a post-match interview, he stated:

“I am glad that Deji landed a superb shot. That is a part of combating, that is a part of entertaining.”

KSI is anticipated to return to boxing along with his Misfits Boxing occasion in January. It won’t be shocking if his youthful brother is positioned on the combat card for the occasion.



