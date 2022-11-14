“your a winner in my heart Deji”
British YouTube star Deji, previously often called ComedyShortsGamer, almost went the gap in opposition to none aside from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Seeing the 25-year-old survive six out of the eight rounds in opposition to the previous world champion prompted followers to share their celebratory reactions on social media.
Deji, who misplaced his first three influencer boxing bouts, managed to safe his first win earlier this yr in opposition to fellow content material creator FouseyTube. Many eyebrows had been raised on the announcement of the YouTuber’s exhibition combat in opposition to Mayweather. Nevertheless, seeing the YouTuber holding his personal yesterday was thought-about a “dub” for the latter.
Followers flooded Twitter with feedback, with one consumer saying:
“Happy with you bro” – KSI congratulates Deji on surviving six rounds in opposition to Mayweather Jr.
Though the connection between the 2 Olatunji brothers, JJ “KSI” and Deji, has been strenuous prior to now, there was nothing however respect for one another yesterday.
KSI was additionally seen in his brother’s altering room previous to the combat. Complimenting his youthful brother, the Sidemen member stated:
KSI was not the one influencer in expressing their phrases. Jake Paul, a long-time rival of JJ, took to his Twitter account to cite a tweet by the YouTuber. He posted:
Regardless of the match ending with an unofficial victory for Floyd, followers across the globe shared their celebratory reactions to the YouTuber. Listed here are a few of the notable ones:
Sidemen members who attended the match additionally got here ahead to share their affection:
“I would not thoughts combating Justin Bieber” – YouTuber calls out in style musician Justin Bieber post-fight
If combating Floyd Mayweather Jr. raised eyebrows, the following attainable opponent for the youthful of the 2 Olatunji brothers is much more shocking. When requested if he wish to problem anybody particularly, the 25-year-old YouTuber acknowledged:
“I’ would not thoughts combating Justin Bieber, Liam Payne, anybody who desires it actually, I am on all of the smoke!”
What did Floyd say in regards to the match?
Being a multi-time world champion meant that Floyd was in a position to defeat his opponent with out an excessive amount of fuss. Nevertheless, in one of many rounds, the latter caught him off guard, inflicting a reduce close to his eyes.
In a post-match interview, he stated:
“I am glad that Deji landed a superb shot. That is a part of combating, that is a part of entertaining.”
KSI is anticipated to return to boxing along with his Misfits Boxing occasion in January. It won’t be shocking if his youthful brother is positioned on the combat card for the occasion.