Young man loses fingertip while moshing at a festival

In the UK, festivals are already happening with a bit of normality, with rooms full of people and no masks. The last edition of the reading festival, held in late August, had the usual mosh, but this time it ended with a 16-year-old girl losing her fingertip.

According to the British newspaper “The Mirror”, it all happened at the beginning of the concert by rap artist Aitch. Several people started shoving in typical mosh, which ended with the girl being taken to the bars where her finger got stuck.

Friends and people who were about to let go of the hand eventually removed part of the finger from the young woman. “I was passed out and passed out and passed out all the time”; Explained on social media days after the incident.

“I wasn’t even in pain because of the adrenaline. I don’t even remember being brought in front of the stage, ”she continued. She was eventually taken to the hospital and her finger was saturated.

The young woman also explained that everything will be fine, that it will only take a few months for her finger to heal completely. “The Mirror” tried to get in touch with the organization of the festival, but received no response.