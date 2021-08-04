Young drummer was fired from the band for rejecting the Covid-19 vaccine

Peter Parada was a musician in the American group for almost 15 years. It is not known whether the exit is temporary or permanent.

The band was formed in the mid-1980s.

Offspring drummer Peter Parada was fired from the band after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. It was the musician himself, who had been in the American group for almost 15 years, who spread the news on his Instagram account.

“I got the virus over a year ago, it was kind of mild to me – so I’m confident I can deal with it again, but I’m not so sure about another round after vaccinating the Guillain-Barré Syndrome, “which dates back to my childhood and has gotten worse over the course of my life,” wrote Peter Parada.

In July, the FDA – the US drug agency – issued a warning that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could increase the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disease, in some people. However, no risks were identified for the other two US-approved vaccines Pfizer and Moderna.

Peter Parada stated that his doctor advised him not to get vaccinated, adding that while his reason is medical, he believes that other people should not be pressured to get vaccinated.

“I don’t think it is ethical or wise for those in more power (government, large corporations, organizations, employers) to dictate medical procedures to those in less power,” he wrote.

The Offspring haven’t responded publicly since Parada’s announcement, but guitarist Kevin Wasserman (better known as The Noodles) liked a tweet claiming the band made the right decision.

Peter Parada said he had no resentment towards the band – and did not explain whether his departure from the group is permanent or temporary, in effect for upcoming concerts. But he said he would start his own music project.