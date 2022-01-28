You’ll never see those Stan Lee performances

As you know, the tradition of Marvel Comics adaptations has been to have the creator of the superheroes appear in the various motion pictures. Sadly, Stan Lee passed away in November 2018, and that cameo tradition ended with Lee’s final appearance in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. However, fans almost saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. …

WARNING, IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN A WAY HOME, THIS ARTICLE MAY SPOIL THE MOVIE FOR YOU

A tradition almost respected again

In fact, ever since the release of the first X-Men in 2000, the public has been waiting to see Stan Lee’s cameo in every production. We can’t talk about Marvel without talking about Stan The Man. We also have him to thank for the co-creation of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man with his buddy Steve Dikito. It is therefore entirely natural and respectful that Stan Lee has appeared in every Spider-Man film released between 2002 and 2017.

With his disappearance in 2018, it was therefore impossible to have him make a cameo in No Way Home, but some references in the film pay homage to him, such as the number 1228 appearing on a cab, referring to the 28th of December .December, his date, refers to the birth.

An idea that is not realized

However, with the release of the script for Spider-Man: No Way Home by screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, we learn that a cameo by Stan Lee was planned! As we can read on page 177 of the script, in a scene near the end of the film, Peter joins MJ at the donut shop where she works. The young woman talks and laughs with an older customer who is said to be a Stan Lee look-alike.

After all, the idea is not recorded in the editorial office. We also see an old man, but he doesn’t remind Stan Lee. However, some viewers who saw No Way Home in theaters had made the connection to Lee and wondered if the persona was meant to be a Stan Lee look-alike. The idea could have been excellent if it had been retained. But Stan The Man’s final appearance remains the one he made in Endgame in 2019.