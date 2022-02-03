You’ll love the Kaiju version of the little cat pop collectible figures

Who doesn’t know Hello Kitty, who shook the youth of many children? The latter is back but in a pop format, since the American brand Funko has decided to pay him a nice tribute with different models.

Hello Kitty: too sweet, too crunchy, she melts us

Hello Kitty arrives in our Hitek store in the pop version at a price of 12.49 euros. These little figurines are sold in their window boxes and are officially licensed. They are perfect as a gift, but also if you are a fan of the little figurine that looks like a little white cat. Among the Pops that you will discover we have a special Kaiju collection in which we will find Hello Kitty dressed as a monster.

FIGURE FUNKO POP HELLO KITTY MECHA KAIJU – SANRIO N°44

With this character, Hello Kitty has decided to put on a new outfit, that of a Mecha Kaiju, and she doesn’t seem as docile as usual.

FIGURE FUNKO POP HELLO KITTY SKY KAIJU – SANRIO N°43

This pop looks more like the Hello Kitty universe as it is well colored. Even though it’s a kaiju costume, she’s not scary, she’s even too cute.

FIGURE FUNKO POP HELLO KITTY SPACE KAIJU – SANRIO N°42

This time, Hello Kitty finds himself in a robotic body that reminds us of Mobile Suit Gundam.

FIGURE FUNKO POP HELLO KITTY SEA KAIJU – SANRIO N°41

This Hello Kitty character comes to us from the depths, holding in its paw a boat that seems so small. On its head 3 huge protruding eyes.

FIGURE FUNKO POP HELLO KITTY LAND KAIJU – SANRIO N°40

The costume that Hello Kitty has chosen strangely reminds us of Godzilla, that famous prehistoric reptile that has no use for cities by destroying them all.

FUNKO POP HELLO KITTY FIGURE WITH CAKE #30

More conventionally, this pop highlights Hello Kitty with a small cat-shaped donut in hand. It’s snack time!

FIGURE FUNKO POP HELLO KITTY CLASSIC N°28

This pop is a must, representing Hello Kitty in the simplest possible way with her blue jumpsuit and her little red bow on her head.