You will never play these six video games

Bad choice of direction, unbearable crunch, change at the top of the studio, strategic repositioning, there are many reasons for rejecting a video game. But some are more absurd. Here are 6 games that were stopped developing under abnormal conditions. Some really hurt your heart.

# 1 This is Vegas: The misogynist GTA-like



The This is Vegas story started well. In January 2006, Surreal Software started developing a game based on a GTA-like one. The story is simple. A guy gets off a bus in Las Vegas with no cash in his pocket and has the ambition to rise in the casino world to build an empire to become the king of Vegas. Classic pitch.

On the gameplay side, the game is based on four axes: very simple combat phases, sports car tours through casinos, gambling and finally partying through a series of mini-games, which increases the reputation.

If the game turns out to be unattractive on paper, the first ratings are not negative, after the first screenshots there is a playable demo. The cover is ready, and the game is slated for the fourth quarter of 2008. But the game is not only identity-creating, it also shows a humiliating image of women and shocks many developers who are responsible for the project. Midway, then on the Hot Seat, had everything on This is Vegas, a $ 60 million envelope. The project will eventually be abandoned and the studio will never recover.

# 2 FEZ 2: the most beautiful ragequit

FEZ at the first of the name (game released April 2012 Mixing Platform and Thinking where you have to manage both 2D and 3D to move forward) has been a real hit, both critical and popular. The development of a little brother then made sense for its creator Phil Fish, but a heated media dispute with a journalist literally raged Mr. Fish, not only from the project, but also from the entire gaming industry.

During a battle of tweets, Fish announced his departure as well as the cancellation of EPZ 2 announced two months earlier. Remy prone.

# 3 Thrill Kill: Embarrassing par excellence

Thrill Kill was released by EA and was originally scheduled to hit shelves in 1998 but never will. To understand the reasons for this failure, you should know that this ultra-violent beat-em-up seemed even bloodier than Mortal Kombat and that its identity was very disturbing.

In terms of gameplay, the idea is simple: four characters fight to the death in arenas that are more murky than ever. If there is only one left at the end, all shots are allowed, e.g. B. dismembering opponents and using an arm or a leg as the finishing touches. In terms of characters, we are dealing with a group of psychopaths who are all uglier than the others, such as a sadomasochist or a bloodthirsty surgeon.

In the course of its development, the game becomes more and more controversial, both because of its ugliness and because of its very unhealthy atmosphere. Although EA is at an advanced stage of development, EA ultimately decided to cancel Thrill Kill as it could have sparked too much controversy about its content. No risk assumption on the part of EA.

# 4 Eight days: online, nothing else

Here’s a great example of a video game mess. Eight Days was the caliber of games that needed to highlight the PS3’s technical capabilities. Exclusively at Sony and unveiled at E3 2005, this GTA-style TPS / Action offered players interesting shooting scenes and high-intensity car chases, all with a real-time clock system.

But while presenting a technical demo of the studio SCE London Studio in front of Sony managers, they decided to cancel the project as the title did not offer online fashion. Different. In fact, Eight Days development was at an advanced stage, as evidenced by this gameplay demo and trailer.

# 5 Ant Simulator: Cheating, Alcohol, and Prostitutes



We have a pearl here. Ant Simulator, a promising ant simulation project for PC and PS4, was born from the hands of Eric Tereshinski, who submitted the project to a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. A laudable project that will unfortunately suffer the wrath of dishonesty. If the campaign gets off to a good start, donors will have no news for two years. By the end of April 2016, Tereshinski released a video to announce that the project was finally canceled for financial reasons.

His two collaborators, with whom he started the project, would have pumped the funds of the campaign to indulge in the joys of the flesh. In fact, they would have spent all the money going to restaurants, drinking alcohol and then sleeping with prostitutes. Worse still, the two sidekicks threatened Eric Tereshinski with legal action if he tried to get out of the game on his own.

# 6 Batman The Dark Knight: Fatal Crunch



Films inspired by the famous Dark Knight have always been accompanied by a video game release since the first opus directed by Tim Burton (1986). All of them, right down to Batman: The Dark Knight, released on our screens in 2008 and directed by Christopher Nolan. However, a project was under development that was originally supposed to use the same gameplay as its predecessor Batman Begins on Gamecube, but which is being realigned in the open world and planned for 2007 on PS3 and Xbox 360.

But its development is slow but sure, tipped into anarchy. Some developers lacked experience for such a project and they fell victim to bad management decisions. They therefore suffered a colossal waste of time. The game engine was also no longer suitable, but the developers are asked to continue like this. The project is dragging on, and even the release of the film on Blu-ray is not respected. The result: 20 laid-off employees, closure of a studio and a colossal loss of 100 million dollars. EA was in the process of editing.