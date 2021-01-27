You will love these 14 busty Lady Dimitrescu fan arts

In the third trailer for Resident Evil’s next episode – Resident Evil VII.I.age – one character caught the attention of gamers: Lady Dimitrescu. The game is set to be released on May 7, 2021 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One Series and Xbox One. In the meantime, we leave you a small collection of fan arts on the internet. There will definitely be one out there who will make you fall for it!

Mysterious origins

Resident Evil 8 is causing a stir even before its release. The final trailer reveals a certain Lady Alcina Dimitrescu who appears to be one of the main antagonists. An unusual name for the franchise, hinting at possible Romanian origins. In fact, this country is known for its myths about the vampires that surround the Transylvania region. Also note that the Dumitrescu surname is widespread there: it is difficult not to establish a connection with our lady. The trailer puts us in a creepy atmosphere and reminds us of a certain Resident Evil 4, certainly one of the most popular games of its generation.

Artwork by @corazonarts

Artwork by @jeanpanzie

Dragon Ball Crossover by @jammeryx

Artwork by @veeringcycle

In the Bengus style

Freddy Kruger Style from @ketarts

Fanart by @renleme

Manga version by @ qt0ri

the giantess from @novakiit

Mother and daughters from @snegovski

terrifying look from @achzart

Fanart by @dangerousbride

a beautiful portrait