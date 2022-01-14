You were asked to draw Cartman and it went wrong (31 pics)

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 14, 2022
3

In 2022 you will appear as creative and inventive as you did in 2021. Proof with this new selection of designs that largely went wrong. After Asterix distracted you extensively, it is Cartman, one of the famous heroes of South Park, turn to fall victim to your imagination. We let you admire the 31 best diversions.

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# fifteen

# 16

# 17

# 18

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

# 31

# 32

If this content appeals to you, don’t hesitate to consult the previous articles of the same style where you can find Batman or The Simpsons in particular.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 14, 2022
3
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Chaos around Kabul Airport | free press

Chaos around Kabul Airport | free press

August 19, 2021
Photo of Funko Pop unveiled the latest Pixar characters for Disney

Funko Pop unveiled the latest Pixar characters for Disney

January 28, 2021
Photo of Open questions after the departure of Stahlknecht in Saxony-Anhalt | Free press

Open questions after the departure of Stahlknecht in Saxony-Anhalt | Free press

December 5, 2020
Photo of Johnny Depp is considered “too gay” to play Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp is considered “too gay” to play Jack Sparrow

September 6, 2021
Back to top button