You were asked to draw Boba Fett and it went wrong (43 pics)

0

As usual on our Facebook page, we asked you to draw a pop culture hero and once again you couldn’t help but let things go wrong. Now it’s Boba Fett’s turn to take the brunt of your drawing skills. The famous bounty hunter from Star Wars lends itself to a makeover session in 43 images.

The model

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8th

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#fifteen

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

To prolong the fun, do not hesitate to admire the drawings that have escaped Pokémon or Batman.

