You probably haven’t seen these 11 Easter eggs yet

Some time ago we offered you to discover 15 anime Easter eggs that you may not have seen at first sight. Today we were tempted to specialize a little in the universe of One Piece, with 11 Easter Eggs to discover. We hope you have missed most of them!

1) Pandaman and his cronies

We’ll start with One Piece’s most famous Easter egg to follow others much lesser known. The Pandaman character can be seen in both the anime and the manga and is usually in the background along with other characters. He’s one of the funniest characters in One Piece because his body can change shape but his panda head can’t. This is a cute little Easter egg that Oda challenges us with: you have to scan the characters in the background to see if you can find Pandaman. You may notice other characters too, like Pandawoman, the Tomato Gang, or Unforgivable Mask.

2) a reference to the story “Jack and the Beanstalk”

The Giant Jack is a giant bean in the center of Vearth town that towers over the whole of Skypiea. The sanctuary of God rests on a cloudy island at its top. This is a reference to the popular English fairy tale Jack and the Beanstalk.

3) humanity in one piece

Spandam is the former commanding officer of CP9 and CP5. Although he was the commander of CP9, he was the less powerful (and fearful) member. The character is actually inspired by the wrestler Mankind (Mick Foley).

4) the lies of usopp

Most of Usopp’s lies came true later in the series. Indeed, Usopp is known for embellishing the truth. However, Oda cleverly wrote each of his lies, for while these fables were false at the time Usopp told them, they sometimes came true in the rest of the story. For example, some of the lies that have become truths include the fact that he said he had 8,000 followers and pirates under his command (and it happened when he became the god Usopp in Dressrosa).

5) Absalom in the movie one-piece gold

Although it has nothing to do with the story of the film, the character of Absalom can be seen in the background of a scene from the film One Piece Gold.

6) oda staged in one piece

One of the most common Easter eggs in the series is the fact that the creator of a world somehow fits into the story of its characters. For his part, Eiichiro Oda is subtle in that he has rarely shown a number of books, one of which was titled One Piece and the other had his own name on the back. This is currently the only known event where Oda has staged itself, but some fans are still trying to scour the manga for examples of this genre.

7) mikio itoo

Mikio Itoo is a secret character who appears on various wanted ads in certain areas of East Blue. He is nicknamed “King of the Colt”. This is an Easter egg for Mikio Itoo, a writer for Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. He is also the assistant to Nobuhiro Watsuki, a writer alongside Eiichiro Oda.

8) a very big Naruto nod

Why not pay homage between cult mangakas? Perhaps one of the greatest references to Naruto in One Piece is the cover of chapter 766. This illustration is full of references to Naruto: it’s Naruto himself, hidden behind Nami, while Luffy eats the famous Ichiraku ramen. Nami’s robe is also covered with the symbol of Konoha, and a miniature fox representing Kurama is also seated.

9) Luffy drew Franky before they met

The Straw Hat crew members sailed Water Seven knowing they would have to recruit a carpenter. While the crew was discussing how to find someone, Luffy decided to draw his ideal carpenter. Oddly enough, its design is roughly the same as Franky. Not perfect, but this design looks a lot like Franky, with sunglasses, big forearms, the general blue color, robotic nose and no pants. . It’s like Luffy knew who his carpenter would be before he met Franky.

10) domo-kun and nnke-kun

Domo-kun and Nnke-kun are aliens who want to conquer the earth. They are the first SBS (“Everybody’s Questions”) characters created by Oda. The characters first appeared in the short story titled “Gift of God for the Future,” and later Domo-kun appears alongside the Baggy Pirates in Chapter 9. Nnke-kun, meanwhile, appeared next to Pandaman on the cover of Book 52. They are also sometimes hidden in certain plates of the manga.

11) a reference to Dragon Ball

During the Pisces Men Arc this picture is seen with a dragon, obviously referring to Dragon Ball.

