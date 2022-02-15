You liked the movie, you’ll love the Funko Pop collectible figures

The film The Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao for Marvel Studios, was a hit on the big screen. It should be remembered that the latter is a continuity of what happened in Avengers: Endgame. If you got it right, here are the Funko Pop collectible figures.

The Eternals take on the role of the Avengers

The Eternals are well on their way to continue their adventures and protect the earth from future threats and for this occasion the American toy brand has released a collection of Funko Pop figurines available on our Hitek Store. They are available from 12.49 euros and come with their window boxes and they are of course official products.

Figure Funko Pop XXL Arishem 25cm – Marvel The Eternals

Arishem is the creator of the Eternals and this Pop XXL underscores that.

Funko Pop Kro Figure – Marvel The Eternals

Kro is the leader of the Deviants, he evolved by absorbing the powers of the Eternals. It will make life difficult for superheroes.

Funko Pop Figure Gilgamesh (Chase available) – Marvel The Eternals

Gilgamesh is also one of the Eternals, he is very strong and watches over Thena.

FUNKO POP THENA FIGURE – AMAZE THE ETERNAL

Thena is one of the oldest of the Eternals, but she has a bit of a problem with her memory going haywire.

FUNKO POP KINGO FIGURE – AMAZE THE ETERNAL

On earth, Kingo is a real Bollywood movie star, but in reality he is one of the eternals.

FUNKO POP SPRITE FIGURE – AMAZE THE ETERNAL

Sprite plays with illusions, but she never grew up. She dreams of being a woman like the others, and she will face off against her teammates, the Eternals.

FUNKO POP DRUIG FIGURE – AMAZE THE ETERNAL

Druig is against war and conflict. This Eternal One has no right to get involved in people’s problems, but he will create his own community to better control them.

FUNKO POP SERSI FIGURE – AMAZE THE ETERNAL

Sersi is one of the Eternals. Discreetly, she lives an almost normal existence among people and has even found love.

FUNKO POP AJAK FIGURE – AMAZE THE ETERNAL

Ajak is the leader of the Eternals on Earth. She is also the only one who can talk to Arishem.

FUNKO POP MACKARI FIGURE – AMAZE THE ETERNAL

Makkari is the fastest of the Eternals, we can even compare her to Flash Gordon.

Funko Pop Phasotos Figure – Marvel The Eternals

Phassotos is the band’s sound engineer. Through his inventions, he helped people advance. This Eternal also built up her small family with her husband.

Funko Pop Dane Figure – Marvel The Eternals

Dane is Sersi’s friend, but he doesn’t know what she really is, an Eternal with multiple powers.

FUNKO POP IKARIS FIGURE – AMAZE THE ETERNAL

Ikaris is the most powerful of the Eternals, reminding us of Superman, but the latter will not deviate from Arishem’s commands, even if it means sacrificing humanity.