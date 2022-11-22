“You just put a hole in my wall”

Twitch star and AMP Home member Kai Cenat’s latest big-name collaboration didn’t finish how he would have imagined. In his newest stream, widespread American rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock have been among the many few who have been invited. Nevertheless, Chrisean was seen recklessly throwing a chair on a wall in Kai’s room, leaving a gap.

Because the wall was not in view of the digicam, viewers have been unable to see to what diploma the injury was. Nevertheless, one can assume from seeing Kai’s clean face that the latter was disillusioned on the reckless habits.

Reacting to the chair inflicting a dent in his room, Kai solemnly stated:

“You simply put a gap in my wall”

“You are wealthy, you’ll be able to repair it” – Chrisean responds to making a gap in Kai Cenat’s wall

Kai Cenat is not any stranger on the subject of collaborating with huge names from the rap business. Earlier this month, he streamed with 21 Savage. Nevertheless, his newest collaboration turned out to be much less lucky as Blueface’s present girlfriend Chrisean Rock tossed a chair straight on the wall of Kai’s room, inflicting a dent.

Seeing the obvious malfeasance, Kai stated:

“Woah, Woah, Woah, you set a gap in my wall”

(Timestamp: 02:35:28)

In response, Chrisean acknowledged:

“My unhealthy chat…you wealthy, you’ll be able to repair it.”

A visibly confused Kai Cenat went on to say:

“Gosh, you simply put a gap within the wall.”

Chrisean, who gave the impression to be unbothered by her supposed misdemeanor, responded by merely including a peal of laughter. Seeing all the incident, Bluefaced chimed in by including:

“Why you do this to Kai’s Air B&B”

Kai Cenat replied:

“Air B&B? That is my home. This my home.”

Upon being confronted by Chrisean, the streamer stated:

“Nah, nah, I am simply saying that is costly. I do not actually care about it however rattling you are feeling what I am saying. Like, it is cool although, It wasn’t intentional.”

“Kai immediately regretted this stream” – Followers share their response to Kai’s stream

Followers shared their reactions to Chrisean damaging Kai’s wall. Many commented that inviting the couple into the stream was not the perfect of concepts. It must be famous that Blueface is presently on bail following his arrest for tried homicide.

Listed below are a few of the reactions to his stream:

For these questioning, Blueface was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in a taking pictures on October 8. A video was discovered the place the rapper appeared to have wielded a gun. A preliminary listening to for his trial is about to happen in January 2023.

