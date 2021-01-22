You have to wait for your new favorite book – publishers are postponing new publications

In some cases, a new date for the arrival of the work on the shelves is not even scheduled.

It’s another stressful aftermath of the pandemic. As if it wasn’t bad that 2020 would have passed without new films, this year begins with no forecast for the arrival of those who could very well be our new favorite books. According to “Lusa”, national publishers have postponed most of the publications planned for this time.

For example, Bertand has suspended publications for at least four weeks. The restriction brought a new element of uncertainty and the store closings do not predict whether this type of decision may need to be extended.

LeYa also suspended launches, and Porto Editora preferred to postpone announcing this semester’s hosting. They followed in their footsteps to Relógio d’Água or the Group 2020.

The exception is Almedina and Gradiva, which continue with the expected alignment.