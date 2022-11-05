“You have no idea how depressed I really am”

OTK co-owner Matthew “Mizkif” took to his Twitch stream to open up about his psychological well being points following his involvement within the s*xual assault cover-up drama earlier this yr. For these out of the loop, Mizkif was accused of downplaying Adrianah Lee’s accusations of being s*xually harassed by CrazySlick, a fellow streamer and shut affiliate of Matthew.

After the matter was made public, Matthew issued a public assertion apologizing for his laidback strategy on the time of the incident. He additionally took a month-long sabbatical from streaming (from which he has now returned).

In his newest stream, he spoke about his depleting psychological state as he confessed:

“You haven’t any thought how depressed I actually am”

Mizkif reveals he thought-about going right into a “psychological ward”

In a stream uploaded yesterday, the 27-year-old spoke up about his struggles. When one of many viewers identified that he appeared “sad,” Matthew responded by saying:

“For positive, however I am severely depressed.”

He continued:

“I have been depressed. I’ve by no means been like this in my life. Like, I used to be gonna go to a psychological ward, however I spotted I went to at least one already and I f**king hated it and it made my life depressing.”

(Timestamp: 00:18:35)

He additionally revealed that he has been going through quite a lot of stress-induced issues. He mentioned:

“I have to get the f**ok outta right here, belief me alright. You haven’t any thought the masks I placed on…I am scared, I am genuinely scared…I went like this (gesturing to his hair) in my hair at present and I went like this…I pulled out like 30 hairs…it actually wasn’t regular.”

He added:

“It was like, ‘Holy sh*t! I am balding.’ I believe it might be stress but it surely was truly terrifying the quantity of hair that I had misplaced. It was in all probability a strong 100.”

Whereas streaming, Mizkif additionally revealed that he will probably be flying out to Japan quickly. He talked about how he wanted a break from the drama that had adopted him for an extended time period.

Followers react to Mizkif opening up about his psychological misery

People on-line reacted to the confession as they shared their empathetic views within the feedback part. Whereas one consumer prompt that he ought to return to understanding, some additionally acknowledged that they’re wanting ahead to seeing IRL content material.

Listed here are a few of the reactions:

Followers react to Mizkif’s confession (picture by way of Best twitch Clips/YouTube)

The precise dates of Matthew’s journey to Japan haven’t been introduced. It stays to be seen if he will probably be joined by different OTK streamers.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



