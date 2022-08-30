Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Valkyrae provides her take on the recent controversy shrouding Nadeshot and Froste (Image via Sportskeeda)
Gaming 

“You gain exposure and clout”

Rupali Gupta

YouTube Gaming star Rachell “Valkyrae” responded to the current controversy surrounding fellow content material creator Erind “Froste” and 100 Thieves’ founder Matthew “Nadeshot.”

Valkyrae remarked that she had not seen Nadeshot’s response to Froste’s accusations. Nevertheless, in response to the latter’s declare that he had nothing to realize from the controversy, the YouTuber acknowledged:

“I did see that Froste tweet that he has nothing to realize from this, which is not true. You achieve publicity and clout, clearly.”

Valkyrae supplies her tackle the Froste vs 100 Thieves controversy

Valkyrae, a co-owner of 100 Thieves, spoke about the newest controversy throughout a gaming broadcast earlier right this moment. Whereas taking part in PlateUp! with Sykkuno, xChocoBars, and Fuslie, the Los Angeles-based YouTuber revealed that she was conscious of Froste’s accusations however was unable to look at Nadeshot’s rebuttal.

Rachell talked about that she was “very curious” to see what Nadeshot needed to say:

“I do not know something about their contracts, however I am very, very interested in what Nadeshot mentioned. Very curious! ‘It was a reside response.’ I wish to see the clip later.”

(Timestamp: 01:57:21)

Some viewers urged the streamer to not talk about the matter, and she or he responded by claiming that it was very important to debate it as a result of seriousness of Froste’s accusations. Valkyrae acknowledged:

“‘Please cease speaking about it.’ I imply, it is vital! I imply, this dude is… I do not know, type of loopy accusations. Sort of loopy, about 100 Thieves!”

Followers react to the streamer’s temporary response

A clip of the streamer appeared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with greater than 55 followers offering their takes within the feedback part. Some neighborhood members had robust opinions about Froste’s intentions:

Viewers who watched Froste’s most up-to-date livestream had the next to say:

Fans on the streamer subreddit provide their take on the content creator's most recent broadcast (Image via r/LivestreamFail)
Followers on the streamer subreddit present their tackle the content material creator’s most up-to-date broadcast (Picture by way of r/LivestreamFail)

On August 29, the streaming neighborhood witnessed a significant controversy involving Froste and 100 Thieves, as the previous took to Twitter to explain his expertise working with the esports powerhouse.

Froste broke his silence a 12 months after The Mob was disbanded and leveled varied accusations towards the 100 Thieves. A number of the main claims centered on the group not paying content material creators sufficient, compelling them to reside in a home close to the 100 Thieves Creator Home, and pocketing 95% of the income, amongst different issues.

The Twitter dialog thread went viral, and Nadeshot hosted a livestream to handle the previous 100 Thieves member’s allegations.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

