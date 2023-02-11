“You f**kin’ scumbag!” – HasanAbi bursts out laughing after getting expertly trolled by a viewer

Hasan “HasanAbi” was nearly 10 hours deep right into a livestream, when certainly one of his followers caught him off guard, trolling him in a manner that triggered him to interrupt into gales of laughter. His viewers additionally appreciated the remark, because it got here fairly out of nowhere.

Whereas studying an article about MrBeast’s current video that helped blind individuals see, a remark got here by way of that heckled the streamer for his advert placement within the stream. It’s not an unusual factor for his viewers, however the best way during which it was executed briefly broke the streamer.

“Aw, f**okay you! You f**kin’ scumbag! You f**kin’ piece of s**t, f**okay you!”

HasanAbi will get hilariously trolled by his viewers throughout livestream

(Clips begins at 9:59:35)

Whereas studying the article on MrBeast, a number of feedback got here by way of the streamer’s chat, and particularly, caught his consideration. It began off as an announcement on attempting to vary the best way individuals have been born however went in a totally totally different route.

“Nah, I get it, it’s tremendous bigoted to attempt to change the best way somebody is, particularly in the event that they have been born that manner and make them extra such as you. Think about telling a homosexual individual that they should be “cured”, that’s like telling. . . oh, f**okay you!”

That’s when the curve ball hit the streamer, and HasanAbi realized he was being trolled. Chat rated the troll wherever from 8/10 to 10/10, completely loving the transfer by the viewer. After a second, he completed studying the assertion.

“You f**kin scumbag! You piece of s**t, f**okay you! That’s like telling somebody you’ll be able to’t keep away from the highest of the hour advert break.”

HasanAbi spent a number of moments laughing onerous on the assertion, earlier than replying once more. The viewers continued to ship in “10/10” chats and OmegaLul emotes to say that it was unbelievable work.

“Dude, I used to be so prepared, you f**kin a**gap! God, that was good! F**okay you already know, good job! Good job! Are ya joyful? You f**ked me, okay? You f**ked me! That was merciless, what you probably did. It was merciless.”

Nevertheless, at the least one Redditor was upset. Whereas the trolling was wonderful, it was the creation of a chatter proper earlier than Hasan responded to it. So, some referred to as it “stolen valor,” for stealing the second and the assertion.

One other Redditor highlighted that this could absolutely develop into a brand new copypasta for HasanAbi’s chat, and he can count on to see it on a regular basis now, particularly since he reacted positively to it when it initially occurred.

The way in which the remark performed out and Hasan’s response triggered his chat to seek out it simply as humorous as he did (Picture by way of HasanAbi/Twitch)

Both manner, each the stream chat and Reddit thought it was a hilarious second, together with his personal chat spamming “10/10”, and at the least one Redditor commenting on the trolling itself. It was a quick however hilarious second for the streamer and his viewers.

Although HasanAbi would return to his regular dialog about present occasions after his laughter, it was fairly clear that the streamer and his viewers have been amused by the knowledgeable troll work by chat.

As of this dwell stream, Hasan additionally helped elevate $1.2M for restoration efforts in Turkey after the latest, devastating earthquake.



