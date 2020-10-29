You don’t have to wait until midnight to see Episode 1 of Season 2

More than a few hours before the discovery of episode 1 of season two of The Mandalorian. If you’re wondering when the episode will be available, we have the answer for you.

When will Episode 1 of Season 2 of The Mandalorian be available?

After a year of waiting, the second season of The Mandalorian finally arrives on Disney + this Friday, October 30th, 2020. We’ll finally learn more about Baby Yoda, the Black Saber, and the Mandalorian, but this season should also be an opportunity to introduce new characters. The latest rumors announced the possible appearance of Boba Fett and Ashoka Tano. We can’t wait to see if they are confirmed. In the meantime, when will Episode 1 of Season 2 of The Mandalorian be available?

If you thought you’d wait all night this Thursday to see the midnight episode, it’s no use. The first episode of Season Two of The Mandalorian will be available this Friday, October 30th at 8:01 am. It will therefore be necessary to get a good night’s sleep before you find out. Unless you knew that only episode 1 was available, you’ll have to wait a week to discover episode 2, etc. for the entire season every Friday. The following episodes are available at 9:01 a.m. instead of 8:01 a.m.

We summarize, 8:01 a.m. for episode 1 of season 2, Friday October 30, 2020, then 9:01 a.m. every Friday until the end of the season for the other episodes.

While we wait to discover Episode 1 of Season 2, we invite you to rediscover the trailer for this Season 2 of The Mandalorian.