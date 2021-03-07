You can watch concerts from all over the world on this new streaming platform

The service was created in Norway but has already arrived in Portugal thanks to a partnership with a national publisher.

It’s like being there but without leaving the couch

In addition to all the health and freedom of movement problems that the pandemic has taken from us, we have also lost the opportunity to go to a concert hall to attend a good concert with this and with the respective imprisonment.

To remember these emotions we only have the DVDs with mythical performances and some images that reached YouTube. Now there is a new streaming platform where you can watch and hear the best concerts.

It’s called Munin Live and was created in Norway “by people with a passion for music and years of experience in the industry”, as it is featured on its website. It comes here in collaboration with the publisher Mobydick Records, who declare that the platform should “enable everyone to see artists from all over the world without incurring airplane costs, stays and hours spent”.

In its statement, the publisher also refers to other details of this relationship: “And it is a great pleasure for us to announce that Nico Guedes has been invited to Munin.live for his work as ambassador and curator in music and performance” .

In terms of rights, this new platform emphasizes that their focus is on artists and therefore it is up to them to have the highest profit margin as opposed to other services in the music field.

“In addition to live streaming concerts with an integrated online ticketing platform, Munin.live relies on very creative content such as artist residencies, news vLogs and concerts with merchandising sales by artists that are included when buying tickets for the shows.” it can still be read.

You can subscribe to Munin Live for € 10.90 per month, € 109 per year, or buy separate shows. All information is available on the platform website.