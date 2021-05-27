You can see “Inception” and “So A Star Is Born” in an open air movie theater

The initiative was organized by the Areeiro Parish Council and will include five different productions over five months.

“A Star Is Born” swept the Oscars in 2019.

As usual in recent years, the Areeiro Municipal Council in Lisbon organized five open-air cinema sessions on the last Saturday of each month, starting in May and ending in September, at Jardim Fernando Pessa.

The first meeting will take place on May 29th. The film chosen by the community was “A Cidade,” a thriller starring Ben Affleck. On June 26th, you can see “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who won the Oscars for Best Actress and Best Actor.

The following month, on July 31, the program “O Sonho Certo” will be broadcast, a film made in Portugal in 2014 in which Lúcia Moniz played a prominent role. On August 28th you will see “Inception”, a film by Christopher Nolan with Leonardo DiCaprio. The final session is on September 25th and the film that will keep him company is Um Santo Vizinho, starring Bill Murray and Naomi Watts.

All sessions begin at 8:00 p.m. and the garden floor is properly marked to keep the required distance between spectators. Entry is free but limited to capacity.