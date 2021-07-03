You can preview “The Commons” on the boats of Lake Campo Grande. see

You can see the preview of “The Commons” on the boats of Lago do Campo Grande

The initiative comes from AXN Portugal. “The Commons: Last Hope” airs on the night of July 6th on the Portuguese channel.

It’s AXN’s new bet for the summer.

The Commons: The Last Hope is the newest addition to the AXN channel and anyone who wants to see it firsthand has the opportunity to do so on Monday 5th July aboard the famous Campo Grande rowing boats Garden, in Lisbon.

“The Australian series is one of the station’s biggest summer bets and tells a story in the near future where climate change will have a huge impact on people’s lives. Joanne Froggatt (‘Downton Abbey’) is the protagonist who, despite everything that is going on in the world, has a great desire to be a mother, ”AXN reveals in a statement.

Marta Trigoso, Marketing Manager at AXN Portugal, explains: “This is an initiative with which we celebrate the warm season with the Portuguese and wish them long and beautiful summer days.”

If you want to take part in this outdoor experience, you have to take part in the current competition on the channel’s Instagram. You can also see the full regulation on the AXN website.

The broadcast of the first episode of the series, which can also be seen from the lawn of the garden, starts at 8:30 p.m. “The Commons: Last Hope” airs on July 6th at 10pm on the channel.