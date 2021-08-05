You can now watch the teaser of the series that tells the story of Bill Clinton’s sex scandal

You can now watch the teaser of the series that tells the story of Bill Clinton’s sex scandal

You can now watch the teaser of the series that tells the story of Bill Clinton’s sex scandal

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” starts in December in the USA. Clive Owen plays the former US President.

The case is portrayed in the series.

After the story of the media case of the murder of OJ Simpson and the mysterious murder of Gianni Versace, the saga of “American Crime Story” focuses on the sex scandal of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky and all the political consequences that resulted from it.

The first teaser for “Impeachment: American Crime Story” was released this Thursday, August 5th. The project will debut in the US on December 7th – it is still unknown when (or where) it will debut in Portugal.

Based on the real crisis. Impeachment: American Crime Story launches September 7th on FX only. #ACSIimpeachment pic.twitter.com/1FQUlz53CT

– American Crime Story FX (@ACSFX) August 4, 2021

Beanie Feldstein plays the former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, who came into contact with the US President when she was 22. Clive Owen will play Bill Clinton. Sarah Paulson (a regular actress on American Horror Story) will play Linda Tripp, Lewinsky’s confidante; and Annaleigh Ashford will play Paula Jones, the woman Clinton accused of molesting.

This trio of female protagonists provides the perspective for this narrative. The miniseries is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestseller, “A Great Conspiracy: The True Story of the Sex Scandal That Almost Took a President Down”. Monica Lewinsky herself will serve as executive producer on this Ryan Murphy-led project.

The first two seasons of American Crime Story won multiple Emmys and aired on Fox Life in Portugal – they were also available on Netflix.

While you wait for the premiere, click the gallery to see other productions that will hit TV and streaming platforms in the coming weeks.