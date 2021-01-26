You can now watch the documentary mini-series telling the story of Ljubomir Stanisic

“Coração na Boca” is available on Opto, SIC’s streaming platform. It has four episodes of about 25 minutes.

The documentary was shot over several years.

After a small participation in the “O Clube” series, it is Ljubomir Stanisic’s first serious project for SIC. “Coração na Boca” is a documentary miniseries that tells the story of the Yugoslav chef who has lived in Portugal for many years and opens this Tuesday, January 26th.

The four episodes of approximately 25 minutes can now be seen on Opto, SIC’s streaming platform. As well as delving into the chef’s past and filming in Bosnia, he will also focus on the intricacies of national haute cuisine. The documentary was shot for several years by Mónica Franco, a journalist and Stanisic’s wife.

At that moment, the chef also finishes recording “Hell’s Kitchen”, which will debut at SIC in the first quarter of the year. Competitors have been tested for the new coronavirus and spend their time filming in isolation and living in a hotel. The program director of SIC, Daniel Oliveira, has already promised a “grandiose” scenario of 1400 square meters on an international scale.