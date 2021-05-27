You can now see the special episode

Sitcom lovers will be thrilled, because after 17 years of abstinence, the series is celebrating its comeback in a special episode. The actors of the original cast are all present, the time for a broadcast in the form of a broadcast.

The special episode you should watch right now

The six most famous roommates on TV got together for a specific episode. Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow therefore came together for an episode rich in emotions, especially since other personalities such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga or David Beckham have also performed.

The episode will air concurrently in the US on HBO Max. It has been available on the French platform since 9:30 this morning.

Goodbye and laugh

The cast of Rachel, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay recalls their best filming memories. In addition, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer return to their role as a couple in Friends in an interview and reveal a previously well-kept secret.

James Corden, the host of this episode, wanted to solve the mystery between the two actors and it seems he has touched a sensitive point as David Schwimmer confessed to having feelings for the 52-year-old actress from the first season. It wasn’t long before she expressed her feelings at the time, and they both declare that they could never come up with anything serious as everyone, off-screen, was a couple on his side.