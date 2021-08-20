You can now see the first Netflix series from the makers of “War of Thrones”

“The Director” is a comedy starring Sandra Oh and has six half-hour episodes.

Sandra Oh is the protagonist of this series.

The first project of the creators of “The War of Thrones”, David Benioff and DB Weiss, for Netflix – the platform with which they have signed a millionaire deal – can be discovered starting this Friday, August 20th. It’s called “The Director”.

It’s a series produced by the duo, but the showrunner and screenwriter is also actress Amanda Peet (Benioff’s wife). Sandra Oh plays the protagonist Ji-Yoon Kim. She is the first non-white director of a prestigious university to face the challenges and expectations of what was once a better English department.

The cast also includes Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse and Everly Carganilla. It’s a six-episode drama comedy – each lasting half an hour. They were all performed by Daniel Gray Longino.

