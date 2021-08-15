You can now request a refund for tickets to the Harry Styles concert in Portugal

You can get the money back from Monday at the same place where you bought the ticket, on presentation of the proof of purchase.

That was announced on Friday.

First came the good news: In November 2019 it was announced that Harry Styles would be giving a concert in Portugal in May 2020. Then the pandemic hit and the show was canceled until February 16, 2021 and until now the Portuguese fans of the British artist have carried on without knowing anything new.

This Friday, August 13th, the organizer Everything is New announced on the Facebook page that the tours through Europe, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, South America and Mexico will not be discontinued for the time being according to the artist’s latest statements. “Due to the existing uncertainty” on the international stage.

For this reason, Everything is New has decided to start refunding tickets to fans who wish to do so, starting next Monday, August 16. The return must be made to the same point of sale where the purchase was made and upon presentation of proof.

“We are still working to find a new date for the Harry Styles show. We understand how difficult and frustrating it is, and have therefore decided to allow those who want to have their tickets to be refunded in the time until the new concert date is announced, ”the organizers wrote on the social network.

The Harry Styles concert would take place in Lisbon at the Altice Arena. For more information, you can contact the company by email ticketing@nulleverythingisnew.pt.

