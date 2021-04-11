You can now read the book that inspired the Lupine series

You can now buy the new edition of one of the books that inspired the Lupine series

The Netflix phenomenon shows the adventures of the gentleman thief in a modern and adapted version of the one originally created in 1905.

Catch up on reading

After the great worldwide success of the series “Lupine” on Netflix, he was naturally curious about the story from which this plot emerged. While you wait for the second season slated for summer, you can read one of the books that inspired the series.

“Arsène Lupine, Cavalheiro Ládio” is the title of the book that Porto Editora has just published and which was translated into Portuguese by Ivan Figueiras. The charismatic thief, created by Maurice Leblanc in 1905, spawned Assane, the character Omar Sy played on the series who tries to copy the tricks of the original.

“France, early 20th century. The Belle Époque is at its peak and Paris is the city that best embodies the true spirit of those golden years. In the climate of cultural frenzy and fun that characterizes cosmopolitan life in France, fantastic and fascinating crimes reveal Arsène Lupine, a skillful, charismatic and seductive thief, ”the abstract reads.

The poor need not worry because Lupine only targets the rich, powerful and Inspector Ganimard. In the work it is also possible to follow the first nine adventures of this intelligent thief, whose stories earned the author more than twenty titles.

The book, which has been available in bookshops since April 8, costs € 14.94 and can be purchased both online and in bookshops. The publisher also leaves a puzzling message: “We will follow Lupine’s future television steps on paper”.

