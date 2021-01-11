You can now play it for free on Twitter

Released in Japan in 1996 and France three years later, the red and blue versions of Pokémon were generally the favorite versions of early fans. And for good reason they represent the first generation of Game Freak creatures, the authentic Pokémon that made the license so successful. A version that is now free to play on Twitter.

Pokémon Red can be played by anyone on Twitter

After Twitch was seduced with the Pokémon experience Twitch Plays, the red version of Pokémon was posted on Twitter. This video game experience can be played for free by anyone and comes from Constantin Liétard, developer at Gameloft Montreal. Since January 8, platform users can play on Twitter directly from their profile. The principle is simple: Internet users enter the keys they should follow through tweets and Liétard updates his profile picture accordingly.

You can now play Pokemon Red in my avatar!

Comment on one of these buttons on this tweet:

Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start, Select pic.twitter.com/9RV383BGjW

January 8, 2021

Every 15 seconds the image is updated with the most frequently requested function. An adventure for many that is still difficult to follow. One movement every 15 seconds, enough to discourage more than one. Even so, interested parties are playing the game and trying to reach the Pokémon League even better. The beginnings were correct as the starting Pokémon is none other than Squirtle, which should allow them to move forward quickly. Also, these patient enthusiasts managed to navigate to options in the game to turn off battle animations.

A discord was even opened so the players could organize themselves accordingly. At the time of writing, the trainer is facing a level 9 nosferapti with a level 18 carabaffe named “AMAYBE” at his side. It remains to be seen if this adventure will end before players get tired. However, the small community that revolves around this experience is active and should take a while longer.