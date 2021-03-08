You can now order nuggets with Elder Scrolls III Morrowind

McDonald’s has no fewer than 38,695 locations in 122 countries around the world, and the company even manages to star in our favorite video games. It has to be said that since 2002 (the year The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind game was released) many modders have been trying to keep the game going by creating more and more inventive mods. The very last mod we are talking about has the merit of making us laugh.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the perfect place to order nuggets

With a current mod from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, you can now visit McDagoth’s in Balmora. The restaurant has everything from McDonald’s, from the logo to the products sold to the McDagoth’s uniforms.

As you can see, you can now order your nuggets or your potatoes and other special McDonald’s burgers right in the game. However, you might have some doubts about the quality of the food and its taste, especially if it is all. really made with local styles. Either way, the mod lets you buy your own McDagoth hat, and that’s priceless. Future updates should also allow other franchises to open in other cities. If you’re interested in this completely useless but downright fun mod, you can find it here.