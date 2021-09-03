You can now listen to two of ABBA’s new songs

“I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” have already been clicked over a million times.

The return will take place in 2022.

It has been talked about for a while, but this week ABBA’s return was confirmed. The group came to an end 39 years ago and is reunited with a new album and a show full of light and sound in which the four elements of the band will appear in avatars. This Thursday, September 2nd, two new songs were released that already have more than a million views.

The tracks “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” have been known since 2018. The sound that can already be heard on the group’s YouTube page was missing. The first shows old pictures of the band and the audience at their concerts. “Don’t Shut Me Down” already has music and lyrics in the video.

“Voyage” is the new album by the Swedish band, which will be available from November 5th and contains 10 new songs. In addition to this work, the group also announced that they would do a new show in which the elements will appear in the form of an avatar.

It has partnered with Industrial Light & Magic, a George Lucas company. The concerts are planned for the end of May 2022 in London, England. Ticket sales will start on Saturday 4th September on the official website.