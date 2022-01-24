You can now listen to Lana Del Rey’s new song – which debuted on the series ‘Euphoria’

It’s called “Watercolor Eyes” and is part of the second season of this HBO production.

It’s the new song by Lana Del Rey.

“Watercolor Eyes” is the title of Lana Del Rey’s new song – which is part of the “Euphoria” soundtrack. The theme appears in the third episode of season two, which premieres Monday, January 24 on HBO Portugal.

“I think you’re sweet as rock candy / Warm as beaches that leave me sandy / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?” the 36-year-old artist sings in this tender song. It’s not the first time that “Euphoria” has partnered with musicians. In the past, Billie Eilish and Rosalía have featured the “Lo Vas a Olvidar” theme in certain episodes of the series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBxs3W_Y8MU

The second season premiered in Portugal on January 10. Zendaya and Hunter Schafer returned to their roles of Rue and Jules. Learn more about the continuation of the “Euphoria” narrative in this NiT article. If you are looking for other series to watch, click on the gallery.

