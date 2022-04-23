You can now add 32 participants to Whatsapp group voice call- Check the complete news here!!

The big news is here!! The messenger now lets you add up to 32 people to a Whatsapp group voice call. Shocking isn’t it!! This is a step on the way to adding the WhatsApp Communities feature. A lot of new features are said to be coming out for the social media messaging platform. This is one of them.

WhatsApp last increased the number of people who can join a group call in 2020. Some of the other features that are said to be in development or beta testing include a new caption view when sending media, the ability to add more people to a chat thread, the ability to save disappearing messages, and more emojis for message reactions, and more advanced privacy settings.

Changes made to WhatsApp on the App Store and on the FAQ page for Android and iPhone users show that users can now add up to 32 people to voice calls. In April 2020, WhatsApp had doubled the number of people who could join a group voice call from four to eight. For the new feature to work, users will need to have the most recent version of WhatsApp on their phones, which is v22.8.80 on iPhones and v2.22.9.73 on Android.

When WhatsApp updated its group voice call interface for iPhone, it added a layout that makes it easier for people to hear each other, as shown in the story image above. It also added a speaker highlight and waveforms that show how each person is speaking.

The changelog also shows new designs for voice message bubbles and information screens for contacts and groups, as well as a few other small changes, like making it easier to find your favorite media in the gallery. Remember, WhatsApp said last week that it was going to increase the number of people who can join group voice calls.

If you use Telegram, which is one of WhatsApp’s main rivals, you can make group voice calls with as many people as you want, which is interesting to know.

What Other Features Are Included in Whatsapp Beta Updates?

WABetaInfo, a site that tracks WhatsApp beta updates, has found a lot of possible new features in beta updates. The first of these changes was spotted in beta v2.22.10.6 for Android. There are only a few beta testers getting the new feature at the moment, making it difficult for Whatsapp to check its new additions.

Some of the updates on which Whatsapp is currently working are mentioned below.

WhatsApp is said to be working on the caption view with a focus on the people who will see it.

Users will be able to send photos, videos, and GIFs to other people in their chat threads with the new update. You can also now choose other people to be recipients. Meta, the company that makes the messaging platform, has also changed how you choose who to show your status updates.

If you use WhatsApp, you can now see a view where you can easily choose a different group of people to see your status updates. The feature hasn’t yet been rolled out widely.

There’s also a new location sticker in WhatsApp v2.22.10.7 for Android that is still being worked on. It’s under the “Content Stickers” section in the drawing editor. WhatsApp is rumored to use Android APIs to get your location so that it can make the content stickers. Users can put stickers on their photos before they share them. These stickers might look like Snapchat’s. There isn’t yet a way for beta users to see the feature.

Reports say that with iOS beta v22.9.0.72, the company has been working on a way for users to keep disappearing messages from disappearing again. Users who want to keep a chat after its time has run out can remove the time from a disappearing message. In the event that either person in the chat doesn’t want the messages to be kept, they can choose to un-keep them. This will delete them for everyone. The feature is turned off by default, and beta testers can’t use it right now.

When emojis react to messages, users will be able to choose from a wider range of symbols. This feature has been seen in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android called v2.22.10.9, which is still in development. Like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks are the six emojis that are expected to be available in the first version of emoji reactions that will be available to users.

That’s it for now!! For more such updates, stay tuned with us!!