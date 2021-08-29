You can listen to Kanye West’s new album now

After a failed US presidential run, the rapper returns to records. “Donda” cost but was finally released.

After a series of four performance sessions held in stadiums where fans could listen to the new album, Kanye West has just officially released “Donda”. His latest work was made available on various streaming platforms this Sunday, August 29th.

The album is already available on Apple Music and Spotify. It has 26 songs and a total length of one hour and 44 minutes.

Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Jay-z, Pusha T are some of the artists who joined the artist in the new work. Ariana Grande is another surprise appearance that appears in the song of the same name with the album. Brian Warner, better known as Marylin Manson, also makes an appearance.

Some of the songs were already known, but have some changes in this version. It is possible, as “Variety” notes, that this official version of the album, which has now been released, will not necessarily be the last. With “Life of Pablo” from 2016, the rapper returned weeks after its release to remixing and recording elements of the album.

At 44, Kanye West returns to music after a failed presidential candidacy. However, there is already speculation that there might be another attempt. Among the merchandising items for “Donda” there is a T-Shit that simply says “2024”, the year of the next US presidential election. Take the opportunity to read NiT’s latest article about the crazy months of the rapper, which contributed to the conception of the new album.