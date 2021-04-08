You can listen to classical music in the Monsanto Gardens

The concerts take place at sunset and nine different sessions are already planned for May.

To return to the concerts

After more than two months without being able to attend concerts and shows, taking into account that 2020 was not very strong on this matter either, the desire to go to a concert is probably great. From May onwards, you can listen to classical music again in Monsanto’s gardens.

“Candlelight Sunset: Music by candlelight at Monsanto Open Air” is a series of events that bring the concerts to the gardens at sunset. The first session is scheduled for May 19th at 9:30 pm and the theme will be Jazz Divas. In the repertoire you can hear songs by Ella Fitzgerald, Etha James, Doris Day, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin or Nina Simone.

Ticket prices start at € 17 and there are tables for two to four people, only four and others for five to ten people. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show lasts 60 minutes.

All this to comply with safety rules and the use of a mask are also mandatory and the temperature is regulated at the entrance.

This Monsanto Open Air lasts until September and will be shown on June 16 and 30, July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25, and September 1 and 15. Some of the remaining themes that you can hear at these candlelight concerts include magical soundtracks, bossa nova, French music or the best of crooners.