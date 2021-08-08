You can hear songs by Billie Eilish, Coldplay and ABBA by candlelight

The initiative was organized by Fever and will take place on August 18th at the Ateneu Comercial do Porto.

Pop music will not be missing.

Fever is back with a new candlelight concert. After a similar initiative that focused on the music of animated films, the organization is now preparing to unite us in August with “Candlelight: The Best of Pop Music by Candlelight” with interpretations of themes by Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, ABBA and others present to others 18.

The concert at Ateneu Comercial do Porto spanned different decades thanks to themes such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley; and “Mamma Mia” by ABBA. However, the focus of the string quartet is really on the music of the new millennium. “Viva La Vida,” from Coldplay; “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish; “Applause” from Lady Gaga; and “Wannabe” from the Spice Girls; show the interest of the instrumental group in different sounds.

In addition to these names, you can count on interpretations of songs by Tones and I, Owl City, Camila Cabello, Jason Mraz, Lewis Capaldi, Bruno Mars, Muse, and Calum Scott.

The candlelight concert will have two sessions: one at 8 p.m. and one at 9:45 p.m. Each takes an hour. The prices for both sessions vary depending on the site you choose. Zone D is both the cheapest and the most distant at € 15. Zone C costs € 25 and zones B and A cost € 30 and € 35, respectively. If you want to buy a ticket, just go to the Fever website.