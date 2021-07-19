You can hear Daft Punk by candlelight in Sintra and Porto

During this show, some of the biggest hits of the French duo, which recently retired, will be interpreted.

The French duo announced their split in February.

Fever has given us several unique musical experiences, many of them by candlelight. Chosen for a relaxed evening with good music this time are Daft Punk, who announced their end of career on February 22nd of this year.

The first show will take place simultaneously in Porto and Sintra, both on July 22nd at 7:30 p.m. The second show takes place on the same evening at 9:30 p.m. in Sintra and at 9:15 p.m. in Porto. During the event you can hear the most emblematic songs of this French duo such as “Get Lucky”, “Beyond”, “Starboy” or a medley of different themes created by the acapella group Pentatonix.

In Porto the show will be presented at the Ateneu Comercial. In Sintra, it will be in the Sala Coroa at the Penha Longa Resort.

The concert at the Penha Longa Resort also has a special package which, in addition to two tickets for Zone A, includes an overnight stay for two people with breakfast worth € 173. For Porto, there is also an additional date for this homage, which is scheduled for September 1st.

The ticket prices for Sintra and Porto vary between € 15, € 25, € 30 and € 35, depending on the selected zone. They can be purchased from the Fever website. The performances last an hour.