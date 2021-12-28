You can do that for less than 800 euros for a gaming laptop

Photo of mccadmin mccadminDecember 28, 2021
2

Don’t think that all gaming laptops cost 2,000 euros. It’s entirely possible to find them for under $ 1000, as in the case of the Acer Nitro AN515 that we’re highlighting in this good plan today.

Acer Nitro AN515: a balanced setup for games

As already mentioned, the Acer Nitro AN515 is a gaming laptop and has a nice technical data sheet. First of all, it has a 15.6-inch screen with a full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), which is very comfortable to use as it offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz with a matte panel. They therefore have very good fluidity and its anti-flicker filter allows you to play for hours without straining your eyes.

The most interesting thing is what’s inside as we have an Intel + Nvidia configuration:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H (2.5 GHz / up to 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost, 8 MB cache) RAM: 8 GB in DDR4, expandable up to 32 GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB dedicated video memory in GDDR6 storage space: 512 GB in SSD

This configuration will satisfy gamers, but also people who work on a laptop every day and need power.

The connectivity is made up as follows:

Wi-Fi 802.11 ax Bluetooth 5.03 ports USB 3.21 port USB type C 3.2 Gen 21 port HDMI 2.0

And to ensure its autonomy, Acer has opted for a 4-cell Li-polymer battery.

The Acer Nitro AN515 was priced at $ 999.99 and dropped to $ 799.99 with the option to pick it up in store to have it within 1 hour. And for even more storage, we also have a Western Digital 5TB external hard drive that is compatible with Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Why crack

Superscreen 144 Hz graphics card of the latest generation Scalable configuration (RAM + memory)

Affiliate links
The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminDecember 28, 2021
2
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Boba Fett’s armor code fully deciphered

Boba Fett’s armor code fully deciphered

December 7, 2020
Photo of The scenario was leaked through the presence of a character adored by the fans

The scenario was leaked through the presence of a character adored by the fans

May 21, 2021
Photo of Olivia Vedder, daughter of Eddie Vedder, releases first single

Olivia Vedder, daughter of Eddie Vedder, releases first single

August 18, 2021
Photo of Schäuble: Fewer restrictions for vaccinated and recovering people | free press

Schäuble: Fewer restrictions for vaccinated and recovering people | free press

July 29, 2021
Back to top button