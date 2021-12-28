You can do that for less than 800 euros for a gaming laptop

You can do that for less than 800 euros for a gaming laptop

Don’t think that all gaming laptops cost 2,000 euros. It’s entirely possible to find them for under $ 1000, as in the case of the Acer Nitro AN515 that we’re highlighting in this good plan today.

Acer Nitro AN515: a balanced setup for games

As already mentioned, the Acer Nitro AN515 is a gaming laptop and has a nice technical data sheet. First of all, it has a 15.6-inch screen with a full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), which is very comfortable to use as it offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz with a matte panel. They therefore have very good fluidity and its anti-flicker filter allows you to play for hours without straining your eyes.

The most interesting thing is what’s inside as we have an Intel + Nvidia configuration:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H (2.5 GHz / up to 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost, 8 MB cache) RAM: 8 GB in DDR4, expandable up to 32 GB Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB dedicated video memory in GDDR6 storage space: 512 GB in SSD

This configuration will satisfy gamers, but also people who work on a laptop every day and need power.

The connectivity is made up as follows:

Wi-Fi 802.11 ax Bluetooth 5.03 ports USB 3.21 port USB type C 3.2 Gen 21 port HDMI 2.0

And to ensure its autonomy, Acer has opted for a 4-cell Li-polymer battery.

The Acer Nitro AN515 was priced at $ 999.99 and dropped to $ 799.99 with the option to pick it up in store to have it within 1 hour. And for even more storage, we also have a Western Digital 5TB external hard drive that is compatible with Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Why crack

Superscreen 144 Hz graphics card of the latest generation Scalable configuration (RAM + memory)

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.