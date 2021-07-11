You can discover the rest of the Snyder Cut

Since the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans of the filmmaker have been demanding a sequel. While Warner refused to produce the next two parts of Snyder’s planned trilogy, you can discover the sequel to the Snyder Cut.

An ambitious project

Eagerly anticipated, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was one of the cinema events in spring 2021. In four hours, the director of Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice both healed the film version’s wounds and gave hope to viewers who were disappointed by a checkered DCEU. Despite the film’s immense prestige, Warner refuses to produce the two sequels targeted by the director and requested by fans.

While all hopes of seeing Justice League 2 one day seemed close to zero, contrary to all odds, it will actually be possible to find out. But in a different form. In fact, today we are learning that a project called The Dreamscapes of Justice League: A Motion Comics is about to see the light of day. This very ambitious project came about with a collective of Snyderverse fans.

The project in itself is quite simple: from the writings of Zack Snyder and the accompanying illustrations by the talented Jim Lee that resulted in The Dreamscapes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League exhibition in Dallas, the collective will transform these materials. in animated comics. The animated comic would therefore take up Zack Snyder’s various ideas for Justice League 2, including the romance between Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane and the latter’s death that will lead to Batman’s Nightmare.

To make their project a reality, the fan collective can count on the welcome help of Ray Porter, whom fans know for lending his voice to the character of Darkseid. Ray Porter will be responsible for narrating the animated comic. A more than wise choice as the actor is best known for his work in audio books.

Of course, if a movie isn’t limited to just its story, but also its staging, the play of its actors and its music, The Dreamscapes of Justice League: A Motion Comics gives you a clearer view of what it was and was Justice League 2.

Aside from hoping that the project’s success will convince Warner to bring Zack Snyder’s visions to life, the fan collective would like to pay tribute to Autumn Snyder, the filmmaker’s daughter, who ended her life in 2013. Even so, things might not be that simple and the ambitious could never see the light of day or be banned when it is released, slated for 2021. Indeed, the characters from Warner, the studio can ban the project for reasons of intellectual property and would have no problem with that. Unless the image of the studio suffers even more?