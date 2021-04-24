You are now ready to purchase Gordon Ramsay’s new cookbook

You are now ready to purchase Gordon Ramsay’s new cookbook

You are now ready to purchase Gordon Ramsay’s new cookbook

“Fast and Delicious Food” brings together 100 recipes that can be prepared in half an hour – or even less.

The British chef is 54 years old.

The new book by the famous British chef Gordon Ramsay has already arrived in Portugal. It’s called “Fast and Delicious Food” and combines 100 recipes that can be prepared in half an hour – or even less.

“I don’t compromise on taste, but there are many tricks I’ve learned over the years to save time cooking,” says Gordon Ramsay in a statement.

You can buy the book now.

“In this book, I share that knowledge and experience to help you prepare amazing meals in no time. These are the recipes I use when time is short. I know that with bold flavors and time-saving tricks I can make great food in less than 30 minutes, ”he adds. The Porto Editora publication has 256 pages and can be purchased online for € 22.41.