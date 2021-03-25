Yogurt Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global yogurt market size reached US$ 40.6 Billion in 2019. Yogurt is a dairy product made by the bacterial fermentation of milk. It is an excellent source of protein as it contains all the nine essential amino acids. It also consists of riboflavin and vitamin B12, phosphorus and selenium. Owing to the presence of these nutrients, coupled with a lower calorie content, yogurt has emerged as a popular alternative to ice-cream and other milk-based desserts. Nowadays, it is available in the market in both plain and flavored variants such as blueberry, raspberry, mango and strawberry.

The consumption of yogurt is known to aid in combating diarrhea and constipation, protecting against colorectal cancer, lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes, maintaining blood pressure and improving immunity. The growing awareness about these health benefits and rising health-consciousness, especially among the urban and young consumers, has led to a shift toward nutrient-rich snacks. This trend has further prompted several key players in the industry to introduce functional products, such as yogurt variants with a lower content of fats, cholesterol and sugar. They have also launched flavored and fruity products, along with innovative packaging solutions, which has created a larger consumer-base, in turn, catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward by IMARC group, the yogurt market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Set Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Frozen Yogurt

the report finds that set yogurt represents the most popular product type, accounting for the majority of the global market share.

Market Breakup by Flavour:

Strawberry blend

Vanilla

Plain

Strawberry

Peach

Amongst these, vanilla is the most preferred flavor among consumers worldwide.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Currently, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest distribution channel.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the European Union enjoys the leading position in the global market. Other major regions include North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America and others.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of top yogurt companies being:

Lactalis Group

General Mills Inc.

Nestlé

FrieslandCampina

Danone

Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

