Yogurt Companies: Lactalis Group, General Mill, Nestle, Danone S.A

According to IMARC Group, the global yogurt market size reached a volume of 38.7 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of around 1.2% during the year 2010-2017. Yogurt is a dairy product made by the bacterial fermentation of milk using a culture of Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. It is an excellent source of protein as it contains all nine essential amino acids. It is available in the market both as plain or with added flavours such as blueberry, raspberry, mango, strawberry, etc. The report further anticipates the market to reach a volume of 51.2 billion Tons by 2024, at a projected CAGR of more than 4.8% over the forecast period.

There is currently a significant rise in the number of individuals who are willing to try new food items on account of inflating income levels and the easy availability of imported food products and beverages. Consequently, the leading yogurt manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of innovative product flavors, such as matcha, coconut, blueberry and vanilla bean, to widen their consumer base and expand their product portfolio. These manufacturers are also using non-GMO ingredients and launching product variants with reduced fat and no sweeteners, preservatives or artificial flavors. Apart from this, due to the increasing vegan population, key market players are coming up with plant-based yogurt derived from soy, peas, coconut, almond and cashews

Top Companies in the Yogurt Industry:

Lactalis Group

General Mill

Nestle S.A

Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V.

Danone S.A.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Company Limited

