Yoga Mat Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 8.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of natural rubber to produce yoga mats

The global yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for yoga mats. The geriatric population is also increasingly suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which is driving the practice of yoga and, in turn, the demand for yoga mats. Yoga lowers the blood sugar level in people with diabetes and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Key market participants include Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and ADIDAS AG

Important the study on Yoga Mat market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Yoga Mat market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Supermarket & Hypermarket E-commerce Specialty Store



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Polyurethane Natural Rubber Thermoplastic Elastomer Polyvinyl Chloride Others (Jute and Cotton)



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Yoga Mat market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Research Report on the Yoga Mat Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Yoga Mat market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Yoga Mat market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Yoga Mat market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Yoga Mat market and its key segments?

