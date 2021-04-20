Yoga Mat Market New Revenue Sources, Latest Trends and 2027 Threshold

“

Yoga MatYoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The Yoga Mat Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Yoga Mat was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Yoga Mat Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Yoga Mat market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225858

This survey takes into account the value of Yoga Mat generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa, Yogabum, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Keep well, Khataland, Microcell Composite, Yogarugs, Copeactive, Yogasana, A. Kolckmann, JiangXi Lveten Plastic, Liforme, Starlight Yoga, Bean Products,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• PVC yoga mats, Rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats, Other yoga mats,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Household, Yoga club, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Yoga Mat, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225858

The Yoga Mat market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Yoga Mat from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Yoga Mat market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Yoga Mat Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PVC yoga mats

1.4.3 Rubber yoga mats

1.2.4 TPE yoga mats

1.2.5 Other yoga mats

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Yoga club

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Yoga Mat Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Yoga Mat Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Yoga Mat Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Yoga Mat Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Yoga Mat Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Yoga Mat Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Yoga Mat Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Yoga Mat Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Yoga Mat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Yoga Mat Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Yoga Mat Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Yoga Mat Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Yoga Mat Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Yoga Mat Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Yoga Mat Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Yoga Mat Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Yoga Mat Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Yoga Mat Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Yoga Mat Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Yoga Mat Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Yoga Mat Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Yoga Mat Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Yoga Mat Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Mat Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Yoga Mat Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Yoga Mat Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Yoga Mat Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Mat Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lululemon

11.1.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lululemon Overview

11.1.3 Lululemon Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Lululemon Yoga Mat Product Description

11.1.5 Lululemon Related Developments

11.2 Manduka PROlite

11.2.1 Manduka PROlite Corporation Information

11.2.2 Manduka PROlite Overview

11.2.3 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Product Description

11.2.5 Manduka PROlite Related Developments

11.3 Jade Yoga

11.3.1 Jade Yoga Corporation Information

11.3.2 Jade Yoga Overview

11.3.3 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Product Description

11.3.5 Jade Yoga Related Developments

11.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

11.4.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Overview

11.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Product Description

11.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Related Developments

11.5 PrAna Revolutionary

11.5.1 PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information

11.5.2 PrAna Revolutionary Overview

11.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Product Description

11.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary Related Developments

11.6 Gaiam, Easyoga

11.6.1 Gaiam, Easyoga Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gaiam, Easyoga Overview

11.6.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Product Description

11.6.5 Gaiam, Easyoga Related Developments

11.7 HATHAYOGA

11.7.1 HATHAYOGA Corporation Information

11.7.2 HATHAYOGA Overview

11.7.3 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Product Description

11.7.5 HATHAYOGA Related Developments

11.8 Kharma Khare

11.8.1 Kharma Khare Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kharma Khare Overview

11.8.3 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Product Description

11.8.5 Kharma Khare Related Developments

11.9 Hosa

11.9.1 Hosa Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hosa Overview

11.9.3 Hosa Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hosa Yoga Mat Product Description

11.9.5 Hosa Related Developments

11.10 Yogabum

11.10.1 Yogabum Corporation Information

11.10.2 Yogabum Overview

11.10.3 Yogabum Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Yogabum Yoga Mat Product Description

11.10.5 Yogabum Related Developments

11.1 Lululemon

11.1.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lululemon Overview

11.1.3 Lululemon Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Lululemon Yoga Mat Product Description

11.1.5 Lululemon Related Developments

11.12 Aurorae

11.12.1 Aurorae Corporation Information

11.12.2 Aurorae Overview

11.12.3 Aurorae Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Aurorae Product Description

11.12.5 Aurorae Related Developments

11.13 Barefoot Yoga

11.13.1 Barefoot Yoga Corporation Information

11.13.2 Barefoot Yoga Overview

11.13.3 Barefoot Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Barefoot Yoga Product Description

11.13.5 Barefoot Yoga Related Developments

11.14 Keep well

11.14.1 Keep well Corporation Information

11.14.2 Keep well Overview

11.14.3 Keep well Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Keep well Product Description

11.14.5 Keep well Related Developments

11.15 Khataland

11.15.1 Khataland Corporation Information

11.15.2 Khataland Overview

11.15.3 Khataland Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Khataland Product Description

11.15.5 Khataland Related Developments

11.16 Microcell Composite

11.16.1 Microcell Composite Corporation Information

11.16.2 Microcell Composite Overview

11.16.3 Microcell Composite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Microcell Composite Product Description

11.16.5 Microcell Composite Related Developments

11.17 Yogarugs

11.17.1 Yogarugs Corporation Information

11.17.2 Yogarugs Overview

11.17.3 Yogarugs Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Yogarugs Product Description

11.17.5 Yogarugs Related Developments

11.18 Copeactive

11.18.1 Copeactive Corporation Information

11.18.2 Copeactive Overview

11.18.3 Copeactive Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Copeactive Product Description

11.18.5 Copeactive Related Developments

11.19 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

11.19.1 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Corporation Information

11.19.2 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Overview

11.19.3 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Product Description

11.19.5 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Related Developments

11.20 JiangXi Lveten Plastic

11.20.1 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Corporation Information

11.20.2 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Overview

11.20.3 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Product Description

11.20.5 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Related Developments

11.21 Liforme

11.21.1 Liforme Corporation Information

11.21.2 Liforme Overview

11.21.3 Liforme Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Liforme Product Description

11.21.5 Liforme Related Developments

11.22 Starlight Yoga

11.22.1 Starlight Yoga Corporation Information

11.22.2 Starlight Yoga Overview

11.22.3 Starlight Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Starlight Yoga Product Description

11.22.5 Starlight Yoga Related Developments

11.23 Bean Products

11.23.1 Bean Products Corporation Information

11.23.2 Bean Products Overview

11.23.3 Bean Products Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Bean Products Product Description

11.23.5 Bean Products Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Yoga Mat Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Yoga Mat Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Yoga Mat Production Mode & Process

12.4 Yoga Mat Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Yoga Mat Sales Channels

12.4.2 Yoga Mat Distributors

12.5 Yoga Mat Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Yoga Mat Industry Trends

13.2 Yoga Mat Market Drivers

13.3 Yoga Mat Market Challenges

13.4 Yoga Mat Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Yoga Mat Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225858

Therefore, Yoga Mat Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Yoga Mat.”